NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The Indian and Chinese armed forces on Sunday established a hotline in Tibet to strengthen the spirit of trust at the border, the Indian military said.

"A hotline was established between Indian Army in Kongra La, North Sikkim and PLA at Khamba Dzong in Tibetan Autonomous Region to further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the borders.

The event coincided with the PLA Day [People's Liberation Army] on 01 Aug 2021," the Indian armed forces said in a statement.

"The Armed forces of the two countries have well established mechanisms for communication at ground commanders level. These hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same and maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders," the military continued, adding that ground commanders of the respective armed forces were present at the inauguration.