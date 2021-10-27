UrduPoint.com

India Arrests 5 People for Leaking Information on Russian-Made Kilo Submarines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an on-duty Navy officer, two retired Navy officials and two other people over alleged links to a leak of data on the modernization project of Russia-developed Kilo-class submarines in the Indian fleet, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

One of the suspects, a serving commander in the Navy, is accused of sharing confidential information about the project with two retired officials in exchange for financial payment, an anonymous source told the newspaper.

The investigation has reportedly been launched in September and is handled by a relevant government agency. Under the inquiry, the security forces have raided 19 sites across Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad, while some people and retrieved digital evidence are under examination, according to unnamed officials.

In addition, the Navy is carrying out its internal probe into the issue, according to the sources cited by the outlet. In the meantime, India's Federal anti-corruption agency refused to disclose any other details about the case, including the Names of the suspects.

The Indian Navy is equipped with eight Kilo-class submarines, four German-made HDW submarines, three Scorpene submarines built in India based on French technology, as well as the Indian-made nuclear-powered ballistic missile vessel INS Arihant.

