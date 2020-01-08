UrduPoint.com
India Asks Airlines To Avoid Airspace Of Iran, Iraq, Persian Gulf Amid Tensions - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

India Asks Airlines to Avoid Airspace of Iran, Iraq, Persian Gulf Amid Tensions - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Indian government has asked the country's airlines to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq, the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman following Tehran's strikes on US military facilities in Iraq, Indian civil aviation sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Government asked Indian airlines to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman," the sources said.

India's External Affairs Ministry called on Indian nationals earlier in the day to avoid "non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification.

"

"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," the ministry said in a press release.

