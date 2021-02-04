UrduPoint.com
India Asks US For Legal Assistance In Investigating Group For Inciting Terror

Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

The Indian Home Affairs Ministry has requested the US Department of Justice for legal assistance in investigating a designated terror group, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for inciting violence in the country, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

"We have issued a mutual legal assistance request to USA for investigation in the matter of Sikhs for Justice, Referendum 2020. And as per procedure, the request has been directly sent to the USA, Department of Justice, by concerned authorities," Srivastava told the Indian CNN-News18 broadcaster,

Meanwhile, according to the News18 India channel, New Delhi is also reaching out to the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark and Sweden for information and assistance in its investigation into the SFJ conspiracy.

The separatist Sikh movements, including the SFJ, the Khalistan Tiger Force and the Khalistan Zindabad Force, are accused of organizing protests in India.

"It is evident these protests are paid for. The presence of Khalistani terrorists like Pamma and Nijjar at some of these protests make it clear who is organizing them. Since they are proscribed terrorists, we have asked authorities in UK, USA and Canada to take action," the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer told the CNN-News18 broadcaster.

At the same time, according to NIA, the investigation is not linked to the recent farmer rallies in New Delhi.

The SFJ is a separatist movement, which supports the secession of the Sikh-populated Punjab state from the rest of India. In 2019, the movement was outlawed by the Indian authorities.

