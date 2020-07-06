UrduPoint.com
India Attends Regional Summit On Afghanistan, Calls For Afghan-Led Peace Process

India Attends Regional Summit on Afghanistan, Calls for Afghan-Led Peace Process

India was among the 20 countries and international organizations that participated in a regional conference dedicated to Afghanistan, where it reiterated its continuous support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Monday

"India participated in a meeting of regional partners on Afghanistan - 'Strengthening Consensus for Peace' - hosted by the Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. The meeting was chaired by President of Afghanistan H.E. Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. Twenty countries and international organisations, including the United Nations, participated in the meeting. Joint Secretary [of the ministry's Division for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran] represented India," the press release read.

Topics discussed included the Afghan peace and reconciliation and the role of regional countries in helping Kabul achieve those.

"India, one of the largest development partners of Afghanistan, with commitment of more than $3 billion, reiterated the importance of an inclusive, Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process," the Indian Foreign Ministry said, adding that "India highlighted the fact that in order to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan, putting an end to terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens is an essential pre-requisite."

According to the press release, the Indian delegate also conveyed New Delhi's support for a constitutional order in Afghanistan that would protect the interests of all population segments, including women, children and minorities.

The press release further cited the Afghan president as thanking his Indian counterpart for coronavirus assistance and for hosting the pandemic-focused summit of leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation member states in March.

