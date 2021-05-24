India attracts record high total FDI inflow during FY2020-21

India attracted the highest ever total Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of 81.72 billion U.S. dollars during fiscal year 2020-21, up 10 percent from the last financial year, the government said Monday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :India attracted the highest ever total Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of 81.72 billion U.S. Dollars during fiscal year 2020-21, up 10 percent from the last financial year, the government said Monday.

The ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement that FDI equity inflow grew by 19 percent in the financial year 2020-21 to reach 59.64 billion U.S. dollars.

According to the ministry, Singapore was the top investor country accounting for 29 percent of the total FDI, followed by the United States with 23 percent and Mauritius with 9 percent for the financial year 2020-21.

"Computer software and hardware has emerged as the top sector during the financial year 2020-21 with around 44 percent share of the total FDI equity inflow, followed by construction (infrastructure) activities (13 percent) and services sector (8 percent) respectively," the ministry said.

"Under the sector computer software and hardware, the major recipient states are Gujarat (78 percent), Karnataka (9 percent), and Delhi (5 percent) in financial year 2020-21."Gujarat was the top recipient state during financial year 2020-21 with 37 percent share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra with 27 percent and Karnataka with 13 percent, the ministry said.