UrduPoint.com

India, Australia Agree To Boost Military Cooperation, Defense Data Sharing - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

India, Australia Agree to Boost Military Cooperation, Defense Data Sharing - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The foreign and defense minister of Australia and India have agreed to expand military engagement, as well as boost defense information sharing, during the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, Indian Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

New Delhi is hosting on Saturday the inaugural India-Australia summit between the nations' foreign and defense ministers. The agenda includes bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"On the bilateral defence cooperation we decided to expand military engagements across services, facilitate greater defence information sharing and to work closely for mutual logistic support," the minister said in a statement.

The sides also thoroughly discussed various institutional frameworks for wide-ranging collaboration, including defense cooperation and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said.

"We exchanged views on Afghanistan, Maritime Security in the Indo-Pacific, cooperation in multilateral formats and other related topics. During the discussions both sides emphasised the need to ensure free flow of trade, adherence to international rules and norms and sustainable economic growth in the entire region," he added.

Additionally, India invited Australian partners to engage in its growing defense industry and cooperate on co-production and co-development of defense equipment, the minister said.

The sides agreed to further maintain high-level engagements "to build a strong and robust partnership."

Related Topics

India Delhi Afghanistan Australia Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hessa Buhumaid views preparations of Emirates Down ..

Hessa Buhumaid views preparations of Emirates Down Syndrome Association for WDSC ..

48 seconds ago
 PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing ..

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

37 minutes ago
 PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

41 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

46 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

53 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.