Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

India, Australia Agree to Expand Mutual Diplomatic Presence - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) India and Australia have agreed to expand mutual diplomatic presence to reveal the full potential of bilateral partnership, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Monday.

"We spoke about a whole lot of issues - trade and economy; education; defence and security; clean energy; and among the many agreements and understandings we reached, but really the fact that we would, it's in our mutual interest to expand our diplomatic footprint in each other's countries. So, we would certainly welcome Australia doing so in India and look forward to doing the same in Australia at some point in time," Jaishankar said, adding that both sides "see a great potential in terms of giving a greater quality to bilateral partnership.

"

The top diplomats also discussed the Ukrainian conflict and its consequences, situation in the Indo-Pacific, progress in the Quad format, G20 issues, the United Nations, some things in the International Atomic Energy Agency, climate finance and sustainable development goals.

Jaishankar noted that India would soon assume the G20 presidency and, as a member of G20, "Australia's views and interests are very important."

G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. India will assume the presidency for one year from December 1 to November 30, 2023.

