India, Australia Discuss Cooperation in Production of Defense Equipment - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) India and Australia reviewed bilateral defense cooperation and discussed ways to increase interaction in the development and production of defense equipment, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The 8th India-Australia Defence Policy Talks (DPT) was held at Canberra in Australia on 24-25 July 2023 ...

both sides reviewed the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries and explored new initiatives to further strengthen and deepen bilateral defence engagements. The discussions also focused on identifying ways to strengthen partnership in co-development and co-production of defence equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that India may also cooperate with Australia in the field of shipbuilding and maintenance.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the geopolitical situation, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest, the statement added.