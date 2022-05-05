India, Australia Hold Working Group Session on Counter-Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) India and Australia have held the 13th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism to discuss the need for stronger cooperation on terrorism-related issues, the Indian Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Thursday.

"India and Australia strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. Both sides condemned the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism," a statement issued after the Wednesday's meeting said.

India and Australia also exchanged views on ways to counter radicalization and violent extremism, combat the financing of terrorism and recruitment, according to the statement.

India and Australia underlined the urgent need for all countries to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under their control is used for terrorist attacks, the statement added.

In 2020, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed a Joint Statement on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which commits the countries to cooperate in a range of areas, including defense.