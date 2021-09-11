UrduPoint.com

India-Australia Minister-Level Talks Agenda To Include Afghanistan - Top Indian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 01:52 PM

Participants in the India-Australia meeting of foreign and defense ministers in New Delhi will address developments in Afghanistan, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Participants in the India-Australia meeting of foreign and defense ministers in New Delhi will address developments in Afghanistan, Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Saturday.

India is hosting on Saturday the inaugural India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the nations' foreign and defense ministers. The agenda includes bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"I also believe that developments in Afghanistan will be an important subject of discussion between us today," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

The minister noted the importance of the meeting's timing when, along with the coronavirus pandemic, the global geopolitical environment is rapidly changing and countries across the world must deliver an adequate response "bilaterally and with other like-minded partners" to safeguard their national interests, as well as to ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Following the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) takeover of Kabul in mid-August, the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with key global and regional powers trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.

