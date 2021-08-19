UrduPoint.com

India, Australia Sign Joint Guidance For Boosting Naval Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 01:10 AM

India, Australia Sign Joint Guidance for Boosting Naval Cooperation - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The commanders of the Indian navy and the Royal Australian navy have signed the joint guidance for boosting cooperation of national naval forces on regional security, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Joint Guidance would serve as a guideline document to showcase the intent of both the Navies to work together bi/ multi-laterally. The broad scope of the guidance is focused on developing mutual understanding, cooperate for regional security, collaborate in mutually beneficial activities and to develop interoperability," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the document has been aligned with the 2020 comprehensive strategic partnership agreed on by the countries' prime ministers with the aim of ensuring "shared approach to regional and global security challenges.

"

The guide envisions close cooperation on regional and multilateral platforms, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Western Pacific Naval Symposium, Indian Ocean Rim Association and relevant expert working groups under the ASEAN framework.

The document will play an important role in strengthening the countries' commitment to promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

India Guide 2020

Recent Stories

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side ..

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

45 minutes ago
 Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Have ..

Main Zuljanah procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

51 minutes ago
 Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Ne ..

Biden, Merkel Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Need to Coordinate Aid - White H ..

51 minutes ago
 Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afg ..

Turkey Begins Evacuations of Its Citizens From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

51 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Governmen ..

Trudeau Says Canada Working With Haitian Government, Diaspora to Provide Aid

51 minutes ago
 Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakis ..

Dutch Prime Minister calls Imran: thanks for Pakistan's support in evacuation ef ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.