India, Australia Sign Joint Guidance for Boosting Naval Cooperation - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The commanders of the Indian navy and the Royal Australian navy have signed the joint guidance for boosting cooperation of national naval forces on regional security, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Joint Guidance would serve as a guideline document to showcase the intent of both the Navies to work together bi/ multi-laterally. The broad scope of the guidance is focused on developing mutual understanding, cooperate for regional security, collaborate in mutually beneficial activities and to develop interoperability," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the document has been aligned with the 2020 comprehensive strategic partnership agreed on by the countries' prime ministers with the aim of ensuring "shared approach to regional and global security challenges.

"

The guide envisions close cooperation on regional and multilateral platforms, including the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, Western Pacific Naval Symposium, Indian Ocean Rim Association and relevant expert working groups under the ASEAN framework.

The document will play an important role in strengthening the countries' commitment to promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.