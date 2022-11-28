UrduPoint.com

India, Australia Start Joint Drills In Rajasthan - Military

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

India, Australia Start Joint Drills in Rajasthan - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Indian and Australian troops launched on Monday the Austra Hind 22 joint exercises in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, the Indian defense ministry's Additional Directorate General of Public Information said.

"This is the first Exercise with participation of all Arms and Services contingent from both the Armies, in the series of #AustraHind Exercises," the department tweeted.

The statement also said that training would include the use of new generation armament, including sniper, surveillance and communication equipment.

The military drills will be running until December 11. The trainees will tackle different tasks such as joint planning, tactical exercises, exchange of basic weapons skills and conduct raids on enemy targets.

Related Topics

India Exchange December All From

Recent Stories

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannes ..

Pak-Africa Trade Conference to be held in Johannesburg tomorrow

1 hour ago
 vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Rou ..

Vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awa ..

Dubai Customs wins three renowned IdeasUK 2020 awards

1 hour ago
 Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of part ..

Emirates and flydubai celebrate five years of partnership

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digit ..

Dubai Customs launches awareness campaign on digital services for passengers

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Part ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights Broad Partnership with the People of Bal ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.