India, Australia Start Joint Drills in Rajasthan - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Indian and Australian troops launched on Monday the Austra Hind 22 joint exercises in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, the Indian defense ministry's Additional Directorate General of Public Information said.

"This is the first Exercise with participation of all Arms and Services contingent from both the Armies, in the series of #AustraHind Exercises," the department tweeted.

The statement also said that training would include the use of new generation armament, including sniper, surveillance and communication equipment.

The military drills will be running until December 11. The trainees will tackle different tasks such as joint planning, tactical exercises, exchange of basic weapons skills and conduct raids on enemy targets.