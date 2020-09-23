UrduPoint.com
India, Australia To Hold PASSEX Exercise From September 23-24

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:14 AM

India and Australia will hold a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the East Indian Ocean from September 23-24, the Indian navy said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) India and Australia will hold a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the East Indian Ocean from September 23-24, the Indian navy said on Tuesday.

"The exercise would involve participation of HMAS Hobart from the Australian side and Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Karmuk.

In addition, an Indian MPA [maritime patrol aircraft] and helicopters from both sides would be participating in the exercise," the navy said.

The objectives are to enhance interoperability, improve understanding and share best practices with each other.

According to the Indian navy, the drills reflect "the growing strength of Indo-Australian bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners, particularly in defence cooperation in the maritime domain."

The exercise would not involve any physical contacts between personnel due to the pandemic.

