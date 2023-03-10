UrduPoint.com

India, Australia Working On Comprehensive Economic Agreement - Prime Minister

India and Australia are working on a comprehensive economic agreement, with regional security also remaining in the focus of the two countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday

"Our teams are working on a comprehensive economic agreement between the two countries," Modi said at a joint conference with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese.

The Indian prime minister added that the parties had also discussed the security in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Security cooperation is an important element of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia.

Today we discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

Modi thanked Albanese for inviting him to Australia for a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising the United States, Japan, India and Australia, in May and said that he had invited his Australian counterpart to the G20 leaders' summit to be held in New Delhi in September.

The Indian head of government also discussed with Albanese cases of desecration of Hindu temples in some Australian cities. The Australian prime minister assured Modi that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia was a priority for Canberra.

