India, Bangladesh record biggest daily jump of new COVID-19 cases, Australian borders unlikely to open in 2020

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :India and Bangladesh recorded the biggest daily jump of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and the Australian tourism minister said borders are unlikely to open for international visitors this year while the risk of spreading persists in Asia-Pacific.

The total deaths crossed 10,000-mark in India, reaching 11,903, as total cases surpassed the 350,000-mark, said the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

The data said that 2,003 new deaths, besides fresh 10,974 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 11,903 and total cases to 354,065.

This is the biggest single-day spike both in terms of COVID-19 deaths and total cases so far.

Bangladesh also reported the biggest daily jump since the virus was first reported on March 8, with over 4,000 new patients.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in an online briefing that "4,008 new positive cases and 43 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." The cases in Indonesia rose by 1,031 within one day to 41,431, with the death toll adding by 45 to 2,276, Achmad Yurianto, a Health Ministry official, told a press conference.

Australia's tourism minister has admitted that the country's international borders are unlikely to open in 2020. Simon Birmingham, minister for trade, tourism and investment, said border closures have been crucial to Australia's success in largely preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"It's sadly very unlikely that our health crisis is likely to facilitate an opening to international travel this year," he said.

The Australian state of Victoria recorded its biggest daily increase of infections in over a month, with 21 new cases officially recorded. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,762 cases in total, with 70 of them still active.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health confirmed 564 new cases, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 26,874.

The number of cases in the Philippines surge to 27,238 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 457 more infections.

South Korea reported 43 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 12,198. Its daily caseload rose above 40 in four days. Of the new cases, 12 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,371.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, a health product retailer, distribution centers, call centers and indoor sports facilities in the metropolitan area. One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 279.

New Zealand reported no new cases after reporting two new cases on Tuesday for the first time in 24 days. The combined number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand was 1,506, including 1,156 confirmed cases, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.