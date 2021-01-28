UrduPoint.com
India, Bangladesh To Hold Foreign Office Consultations On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:01 PM

Indian and Bangladeshi state foreign secretaries will meet in New Delhi on Friday for talks on bilateral issues ranging from Prime Minister Nadendra Modi's trip to Dhaka in March to security and trade

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Indian and Bangladeshi state foreign secretaries will meet in New Delhi on Friday for talks on bilateral issues ranging from Prime Minister Nadendra Modi's trip to Dhaka in March to security and trade.

India's Harsh Vardhan Shringla will speak with Bangladesh's Masud Bin Momen about "the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade & investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership," the Indian foreign ministry said.

The officials will discuss what needs to be done to prepare for Modi's upcoming trip as well as joint activities that the two nations plan to hold throughout this year to celebrate 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

