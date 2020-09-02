UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps From Companies Including Tencent, Alibaba

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:54 PM

India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps From Companies Including Tencent, Alibaba

The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has on Wednesday announced a ban on 118 Chinese mobile applications, including those operated by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, according to a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has on Wednesday announced a ban on 118 Chinese mobile applications, including those operated by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, according to a press release.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India .... in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps ... since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the press release read.

The applications banned by the Indian authorities include the popular mobile game PUBG, the Weiyun cloud-based storage service, and the WeChat Work platform, which are all operated by Tencent.

Alibaba's digital payments service Alipay is also affected, as well as services offered by Baidu and Sina.

On June 29, the Indian authorities issued a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the video-sharing platform TikTok, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

This was followed up one month later by a ban on 47 more Chinese-developed apps, such as Baidu Search and Weibo.

The latest ban follows in the wake of an altercation this past weekend on the border between China and India.

Both sides clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left 20 Indian servicemen dead. The Chinese side reported an unspecified number of casualties.

Related Topics

India Dead Internet Technology Mobile China Beijing New Delhi June Border All Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

26 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

52 minutes ago

Beijing Slams Pentagon's China Military Power Repo ..

2 minutes ago

RTI authorizes citizens to obtain information from ..

2 minutes ago

Food deptt imposes Rs 662 mln fine on profiteers d ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Form New Cabinet on September 16 - Lawmak ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.