India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps From Companies Including Tencent, Alibaba

The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has on Wednesday announced a ban on 118 Chinese mobile applications, including those operated by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, according to a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has on Wednesday announced a ban on 118 Chinese mobile applications, including those operated by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, according to a press release.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India .... in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps ... since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the press release read.

The applications banned by the Indian authorities include the popular mobile game PUBG, the Weiyun cloud-based storage service, and the WeChat Work platform, which are all operated by Tencent.

Alibaba's digital payments service Alipay is also affected, as well as services offered by Baidu and Sina.

On June 29, the Indian authorities issued a ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the video-sharing platform TikTok, amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.

This was followed up one month later by a ban on 47 more Chinese-developed apps, such as Baidu Search and Weibo.

The latest ban follows in the wake of an altercation this past weekend on the border between China and India.

Both sides clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left 20 Indian servicemen dead. The Chinese side reported an unspecified number of casualties.