India Bans Export of Personal Protection Items Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Trade Agency

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) India has prohibited the export of all types of personal protection equipment on the backdrop of the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in China, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, a part of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Friday.

"Export of all varieties of personal protection equipment including Clothing and Masks used to protect the wearer from air borne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing [ Including Coveralls (Class 2/3/4) and N95 masks] under the above mentioned ITC HS Codes is hereby 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till further orders," the directorate said in a statement.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

There are currently more than 9,800 confirmed cases in China, and over 200 people have died.