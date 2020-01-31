UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Bans Export Of Personal Protection Items Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Trade Agency

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:20 PM

India Bans Export of Personal Protection Items Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Trade Agency

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) India has prohibited the export of all types of personal protection equipment on the backdrop of the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus in China, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, a part of the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said on Friday.

"Export of all varieties of personal protection equipment including Clothing and Masks used to protect the wearer from air borne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing [ Including Coveralls (Class 2/3/4) and N95 masks] under the above mentioned ITC HS Codes is hereby 'Prohibited' with immediate effect till further orders," the directorate said in a statement.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of an unknown origin in the city of Wuhan. The cause was later determined to be a new type of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV by specialists.

There are currently more than 9,800 confirmed cases in China, and over 200 people have died.

Related Topics

India China Died Wuhan December 2019 Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Merkel Plans to Visit China Alongside EU Officials ..

4 minutes ago

Growing Flu Epidemic Kills 12 People in Czech Repu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.