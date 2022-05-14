UrduPoint.com

India Bans Export Of Wheat To Ensure Food Security, Control Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 10:40 AM

India Bans Export of Wheat to Ensure Food Security, Control Prices

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) India imposed a ban on wheat exports due to a recent hike in global wheat prices, which could potentially hit food security in the country and in the region, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

On Friday, the ministry published an amendment to its export policy, citing "a sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors" as the Primary reason for the restriction.

"The export policy of wheat ... is 'Prohibited' with immediate effect," the ministry said.

The updated policy will not affect shipments whose irrevocable letter of credit was issued on or before the date of the notification. The export will also be allowed if Indian government grants such a permit to aid other countries with food security issues if they request it.

On May 4, the Indian authorities revised the wheat production forecast for 2021-2022, cutting it by 5.7% to 105 million tons due to early summer, which affected crop yields.

According to Tomson Phiri, UN World Food Programme spokesman, the situation in Ukraine may result in higher food prices and global hunger, as the Black Sea basin is one of the most important regions for production of grain and agricultural products. Given that Ukraine and Russia account for 30% of global exports of wheat, 20% of global exports of maize and 76% of sunflower, any disruption in their production or supplies could lead to higher prices.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Lead May Commerce Government Wheat Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th May 2022

1 hour ago
 White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittne ..

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

10 hours ago
 Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan ..

Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan's Remarks on Finland, Sweden ..

10 hours ago
 Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US ..

Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corr ..

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.