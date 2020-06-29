UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Bans TikTok Among 59 Chinese Apps Over Malevolence As Bilateral Tensions Escalate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

India Bans TikTok Among 59 Chinese Apps Over Malevolence as Bilateral Tensions Escalate

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the booming TikTok video-sharing platform, as tensions between the two countries continue escalating, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Monday.

A diplomatic row has been developing between New Delhi and Beijing over the past two weeks after a deadly clash took place between their troops at a disputed borderline area on June 19.

"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats gas decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the ministry said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry said responding to threats emanating from these apps was "a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

The ministry also cited the many complaints it had received from Indian users with regard to data security and breach of privacy.

The press release came with an attached list of banned apps, including such popular ones as WeChat, Kwai, Baidu map, Clash of Kings, Mi Community, Club Factory, UC news, Weibo, QQ Music, and Mobile Legends, among others.

Related Topics

India Technology Music Mobile China Beijing New Delhi June Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

32 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

47 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

47 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Freedom of Speech Rally Held in Kyrgyzstan Over In ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.