India Bans TikTok Among 59 Chinese Apps Over Malevolence as Bilateral Tensions Escalate

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the booming TikTok video-sharing platform, as tensions between the two countries continue escalating, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Monday.

A diplomatic row has been developing between New Delhi and Beijing over the past two weeks after a deadly clash took place between their troops at a disputed borderline area on June 19.

"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats gas decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the ministry said in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry said responding to threats emanating from these apps was "a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

The ministry also cited the many complaints it had received from Indian users with regard to data security and breach of privacy.

The press release came with an attached list of banned apps, including such popular ones as WeChat, Kwai, Baidu map, Clash of Kings, Mi Community, Club Factory, UC news, Weibo, QQ Music, and Mobile Legends, among others.