India Becomes 60th Country to Authorize Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) India has become the 60th country to authorize use of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, and the vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 percent of the world's population, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V. Sputnik V is one of only three coronavirus vaccines registered by India's regulatory authorities," the fund said.

The fund stressed that India was the most populous state among 60 countries in which Sputnik V is registered.

"Total population of 60 countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40% of the global population," the RDIF noted.

Registration was carried out under the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure, taking into account the results of clinical trials of the vaccine in Russia, as well as the positive data of phase III additional clinical trials in India, which are carried out in partnership with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

India is the largest manufacturing hub for the Russian vaccine. RDIF has entered into agreements with the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, such as Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech, to produce more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V a year.

Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.