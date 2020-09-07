UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Becomes Second COVID-19 Worst-Hit Country As Total Tops 4.2Mln - Johns Hopkins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 10:20 AM

India Becomes Second COVID-19 Worst-Hit Country as Total Tops 4.2Mln - Johns Hopkins

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) India has overtaken Brazil in terms of COVID-19 cases to become the world's second worst-hit country, as the total of confirmed infections has crossed 4.2 million, according to the fresh data of the Johns Hopkins University and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 4,204,613 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, while Brazil, which now ranks third, has confirmed over 4.13 million cases. The United States remains the worst-affected country with over 6.

2 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Indian Heath Ministry, the country registered a record high number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (over 90,800), a surge from Sunday's 90,632. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has topped 3.25 million, or 77.31 percent of all the recorded cases.

India's COVID-19 death toll has topped 71,600, with the fatality rate constantly decreasing and being lower than the world's average, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States Sunday Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

6 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 September 2020

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

11 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

11 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.