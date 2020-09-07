India Becomes Second COVID-19 Worst-Hit Country as Total Tops 4.2Mln - Johns Hopkins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) India has overtaken Brazil in terms of COVID-19 cases to become the world's second worst-hit country, as the total of confirmed infections has crossed 4.2 million, according to the fresh data of the Johns Hopkins University and the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 4,204,613 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, while Brazil, which now ranks third, has confirmed over 4.13 million cases. The United States remains the worst-affected country with over 6.

2 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Indian Heath Ministry, the country registered a record high number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (over 90,800), a surge from Sunday's 90,632. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has topped 3.25 million, or 77.31 percent of all the recorded cases.

India's COVID-19 death toll has topped 71,600, with the fatality rate constantly decreasing and being lower than the world's average, according to the Health Ministry.