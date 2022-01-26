UrduPoint.com

India Begins Investigation Amid Protests Regarding Railway Jobs Exam - Railway Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 08:59 PM

The Indian Railway Ministry on Wednesday formed a committee to look into the concerns of activists protesting the introduction of a second stage of the railway employment examination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The Indian Railway Ministry on Wednesday formed a committee to look into the concerns of activists protesting the introduction of a second stage of the railway employment examination.

Indian students have been protesting the introduction of a second stage of the recruitment exam on Non-Technical Popular Categories' railway jobs in different parts of the country's Bihar state since Monday. On Tuesday, the railways issued a notice saying that those involved in protests and vandalism will be forever barred from being recruited to work for the railways, provoking violence from protesters.

"A high power committee has been formed to look into the concerns and doubts raised by candidates in regard to the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT ) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non Technical Popular categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on 14-15 th January 2022," the statement read.

According to the statements, students may submit their concerns prior to February 16. The committee will submit recommendations after examining students concerns and complaints by March 4.

Meanwhile, Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on students to stop the violence and assured them that all their concerns would be addressed.

"I request students not to take the law into their hands. We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them," Vaishnaw said as quoted by Indian broadcaster NDTV.

The minister added that the committee will collect complaints in different parts of the country.

On Wednesday, several protesters set a passenger train on fire and attacked another with stones, and burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens of trains had to be canceled, rescheduled or rerouted amid the violence.

>