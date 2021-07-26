UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Begins Landslide, Flood Clean-up As Deadly Monsoon Rains Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 01:13 PM

India begins landslide, flood clean-up as deadly monsoon rains ease

Rescuers waded through waist-deep mud in western India Monday to reach injured residents and start a massive clean-up after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods that killed 159 people

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Rescuers waded through waist-deep mud in western India Monday to reach injured residents and start a massive clean-up after heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods that killed 159 people.

India's western coast was hit by severe rainstorms over several days, with a quarter of a million people evacuated from their homes in three states and power cut across vast areas.

Experts say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of the annual deluge -- which is critical to replenishing rivers and groundwater but also causes widespread death and destruction.

"The focus has now shifted to evacuating the injured and restoring electricity as water levels recede," a National Disaster Relief Force spokesperson told AFP.

"The rainfall has stopped in most places and water levels have receded. We are helping with clean-up, relief and restoration." In the worst-hit state Maharashtra, where the toll rose to 149 on Sunday, officials said search operations were halted in the hillside village of Taliye, southeast of Mumbai.

Some 53 bodies have been recovered in the village so far, with 17 people still missing, after a large landslide washed away people and homes on Thursday.

In the neighbouring district of Satara, 29 people were killed in multiple landslides.

And in Chiplun, 24 hours of uninterrupted rain caused water levels to rise by nearly 20 feet (six metres) on Thursday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday described what happened in that district as "unimaginable".

"The water level reached the ceiling of my shop, there was so much water inside," a shopkeeper there told Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

"We've seen floods before in 1965 and 2005, but this was worse than before," another resident added.

Neighbouring state Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the floods were the worst since 1982.

Further south in Karnataka state, nine people died in flooding and four others were missing, officials said.

Authorities were trying to restore power supply to the affected districts.

Related Topics

India Injured Mumbai Chief Minister Electricity Water Died Sunday From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, WI T20I series reduced to four matches

11 minutes ago

Britain's Tom Daley, Matty Lee win Olympic diving ..

41 seconds ago

Japan's Nishiya, 13, first women's Olympic skatebo ..

42 seconds ago

Tunisia's largest party protests outside army-bloc ..

44 seconds ago

Vietnam's economic hub imposes night curfew as cou ..

46 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.03 a barrel F ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.