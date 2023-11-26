Open Menu

India Bid To Free 41 Trapped Workers Enters Third Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) India's military brought in specialized equipment Sunday as efforts to free 41 trapped workers entered a third week, with digging ongoing in three directions after repeated setbacks to the operation.

The Indian air force said Sunday that they were "responding with alacrity", as they flew in their third load since the partial collapse of the under-construction Silkyara road tunnel on November 12 in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

Rescue officials said they called for a superheated plasma cutter to be brought to the remote mountain location, after engineers driving a metal pipe horizontally through 57 meters (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into metal girders and construction vehicles buried in the earth.

A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine meters from breaking through.

The plasma cutter will be used to remove the broken giant earth-boring drill and metal blocking the horizontal route, before digging will continue by hand.

