India Briefly Lifts Ban on Protective Clothing Exports to China Citing 'Hour of Need'

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) India has greenlit a one-off delivery of protective masks and clothing to neighboring China where hospitals are running low on medical supplies amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The country banned exports of essential personal protection equipment last month after detecting the first case of infection with the virus, which emerged in China's Wuhan in December.

"Responding to the needs of our Chinese friends, the government had allowed a onetime exemption for the export of some items which had been restricted for export," Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to President Xi Jinping to offer assistance in the hour of need and ask him for permission to bring back Indian and other nationals on a special flight that will deliver supplies to Wuhan, Kumar added.