UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Briefly Lifts Ban On Protective Clothing Exports To China Citing 'Hour Of Need'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:30 PM

India Briefly Lifts Ban on Protective Clothing Exports to China Citing 'Hour of Need'

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) India has greenlit a one-off delivery of protective masks and clothing to neighboring China where hospitals are running low on medical supplies amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The country banned exports of essential personal protection equipment last month after detecting the first case of infection with the virus, which emerged in China's Wuhan in December.

"Responding to the needs of our Chinese friends, the government had allowed a onetime exemption for the export of some items which had been restricted for export," Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to President Xi Jinping to offer assistance in the hour of need and ask him for permission to bring back Indian and other nationals on a special flight that will deliver supplies to Wuhan, Kumar added.

Related Topics

India Exports China Narendra Modi Wuhan December Government Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

1 hour ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

1 hour ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Armenian, Belarusian ministers

2 hours ago

ENAS elected VP of IHAF&#039;s Multi-Lateral Recog ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.