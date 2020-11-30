UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Calls For Boosting Trade, Economic Cooperation Among SCO Members - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:08 PM

India Calls for Boosting Trade, Economic Cooperation Among SCO Members - Foreign Ministry

India hopes for further boosting trade and strengthening economic relations within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after the conclusion of its chairmanship, Vikas Swarup, the secretary of the Indian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday after a council meeting between SCO heads of government

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) India hopes for further boosting trade and strengthening economic relations within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) after the conclusion of its chairmanship, Vikas Swarup, the secretary of the Indian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday after a council meeting between SCO heads of government.

The annual council meeting was held in an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic and ended in the adoption of a joint communique that calls for the promotion of global economy. The prime ministers of India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Pakistani parliament's secretary for foreign affairs participated in the meeting, also attended by representatives of SCO observer states.

"With the successful conclusion of its Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, India hopes to further strengthen greater trade, economic and cultural cooperation within SCO by putting human beings at the center of SCO activities and to foster greater peace and prosperity in the region," Swarup said at a briefing.

The Indian diplomat added that New Delhi is committed to strengthening the organization and hopes that India's initiatives will help SCO member states in overcoming coronavirus-fueled economic crisis. India has proposed SCO member states to cooperate in the fields of technology, innovations and traditional medicine during its chairmanship, according to Swarup.

"India considers the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an important regional organization to promote cooperation in the areas of peace, security, trade, economy and culture. We are committed to deepening our cooperation with SCO by playing a proactive, positive and constructive role in the organization," the diplomat said.

Swarup also said that India congratulates and expresses "full support" to Kazakhstan which is set to assume SCO's chairmanship next year.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Technology Russia China Parliament New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

7th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communitie ..

9 minutes ago

Biden's First European Trip Likely to Be to NATO H ..

1 minute ago

Bahrain Delegation Heads to Israel to Discuss Econ ..

1 minute ago

US Designates Chinese Company in New Venezuela-Rel ..

1 minute ago

Unruly drivers, major hurdle in smooth traffic flo ..

7 minutes ago

World AIDS Day to be observed on Dec 1st

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.