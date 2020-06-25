UrduPoint.com
India Calls For Intra-Libyan Dialogue As Tensions Mount

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:58 AM

India supports efforts toward an immediate ceasefire between the rival governments in Libya and urges them to start negotiations to peacefully resolve the years-long conflict, a spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) India supports efforts toward an immediate ceasefire between the rival governments in Libya and urges them to start negotiations to peacefully resolve the years-long conflict, a spokesman for the External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday.

"The continuing conflict and instability in Libya is a matter of international concern. We support efforts towards immediate cessation of all hostilities in Libya," Anurag Srivastava said in a statement.

He added that India acknowledged international efforts to this end and hopes that peace initiatives would "promote the peaceful resolution of the conflict through an intra-Libyan dialogue taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Libyan people.

"

Libya has been split between the two rival administrations in the west and east. The eastern-based army of commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive against the UN-recognized government in Tripoli last year and made significant gains, before losing a lot of the ground to the Turkey-backed western forces. Germany and recently Egypt have hosted stakeholders in a bid to push them toward a ceasefire.

