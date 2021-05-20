UrduPoint.com
India Calls For Respect Of Sovereign Borders As Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan Of Trespassing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

India Calls for Respect of Sovereign Borders as Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Trespassing

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Indian Ministry of External Affairs called for the pullback of forces from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Wednesday as Yerevan has accused Baku of transgression.

"We have been following, with concern, the situation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Border incursions through military movements can destabilize the situation and lead to renewed hostilities. We call upon the transgressing side to pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Bagchi said India considers the peace and stability in the South Caucasus important for the entire region and stands for political resolution of any disputes.

Armenia said last Wednesday that Azerbaijani armed forces made their way across the border into Armenia's southern Syunik region under the pretext of "clarifying the delineation" on the heels of last year's armed conflict. Yerevan requested consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, said that Armenia's reaction could lead to an increasing tension in the region.

More Stories From World

