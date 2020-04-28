India Calls for Supporting Small, Medium Businesses Amid Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

India called for providing more assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday following a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) India called for providing more assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday following a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers.

"Economic activity across sectors has been negatively impacted leading to loss of jobs and livelihoods. He [Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar] emphasised [during the BRICS conference] that we need to provide support to businesses, especially MSMEs [micro, small and medium-sized enterprises], to tide over the crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry also said that New Delhi has provided medical assistance to approximately 85 countries amid the ongoing global health crisis.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said on his Twitter page that he shared India's experience in dealing with COVID-19 with other BRICS nations during the video conference.