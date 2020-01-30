UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Calls On Israel, Palestine To Engage In Dialogue On US Mideast Peace Plan Proposals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:34 AM

India Calls on Israel, Palestine to Engage in Dialogue on US Mideast Peace Plan Proposals

New Delhi believes that the Israeli-Palestinian issue should be resolved via direct negotiations between the parties and calls on both countries to engage in a dialogue on proposals envisaged by the United States' Middle East peace plan, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) New Delhi believes that the Israeli-Palestinian issue should be resolved via direct negotiations between the parties and calls on both countries to engage in a dialogue on proposals envisaged by the United States' Middle East peace plan, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his "Peace to Prosperity" plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Its primary objective revolves around the two-state solution, complete with a Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem.

"As you are aware, India has been consistently supportive of the Palestinian cause. India has also called for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue. We reiterate our view that the final status issues should be resolved through direct negotiations between the two Parties and be acceptable to both. We urge the Parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the United States, and find an acceptable two-State solution for peaceful coexistence," Kumar said.

The spokesman added that New Delhi would follow developments around the issue and was ready to cooperate with the parties to the conflict.

The Middle East peace plan allows Israel to annex Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank, keeping the territory fragmented into Arab and Jewish zones policed by the Israeli military. In exchange, Israel pledges to halt the construction of new settlements for four years. It also calls for Israel's annexation of the Jordan River valley as a special security zone. The United States and Israel would form a joint committee to monitor the deal's implementation.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected Trump's initiative, saying the Palestinians would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Exchange Israel Trump Bank New Delhi Jerusalem United States Middle East Jew Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

6 minutes ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews cooperation ties with P ..

51 minutes ago

International Community Divided on US Middle East ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.