India Can Produce 5Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in 2022 - Modi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the COVID-19 virtual summit on Thursday of his country's ability to produce 5 billion vaccine doses this year as the pandemic drags on.

"India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year," he told the summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Modi said India boasted the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having immunized almost 90% of its adult population. It exported 200 million vaccine doses to 98 countries bilaterally and through the shot-sharing mechanism COVAX.

He urged the global community to reform the World Health Organization to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture and streamline vaccine approval.

"We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines... We also call for streamlining the WHO approval process for vaccines and therapeutics," Modi said.

The virus has claimed more than 6.2 million lives globally, infecting over 519 million people in more than two years. Biden ordered flags at half-mast on Thursday after his country passed the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths.