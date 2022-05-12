UrduPoint.com

India Can Produce 5Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2022 - Modi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 11:04 PM

India Can Produce 5Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in 2022 - Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the COVID-19 virtual summit on Thursday of his country's ability to produce 5 billion vaccine doses this year as the pandemic drags on

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the COVID-19 virtual summit on Thursday of his country's ability to produce 5 billion vaccine doses this year as the pandemic drags on.

"India manufactures four WHO-approved vaccines and has the capacity to produce 5 billion doses this year," he told the summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Modi said India boasted the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, having immunized almost 90% of its adult population. It exported 200 million vaccine doses to 98 countries bilaterally and through the shot-sharing mechanism COVAX.

He urged the global community to reform the World Health Organization to create a stronger and more resilient global health security architecture and streamline vaccine approval.

"We must build a resilient global supply chain and enable equitable access to vaccines and medicines... We also call for streamlining the WHO approval process for vaccines and therapeutics," Modi said.

The virus has claimed more than 6.2 million lives globally, infecting over 519 million people in more than two years. Biden ordered flags at half-mast on Thursday after his country passed the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Billion Million

Recent Stories

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

22 seconds ago
 DC Quetta visits parking plaza

DC Quetta visits parking plaza

23 seconds ago
 UK Buys Soviet, Russian Weapons Across Globe to Se ..

UK Buys Soviet, Russian Weapons Across Globe to Send Ukraine - Defense Secretary

27 seconds ago
 Law enforcement agencies to continue offering maxi ..

Law enforcement agencies to continue offering maximum security to polio teams: Q ..

29 seconds ago
 Pleading against Yasin in fake, politically motiva ..

Pleading against Yasin in fake, politically motivated case condemnable: Mushaal ..

8 minutes ago
 PFA sets ablaze 2200kg sick chicken

PFA sets ablaze 2200kg sick chicken

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.