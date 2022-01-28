India, Central Asian States to Consider Joint Counter-Terrorism Training - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) India and the Central Asian states agreed on Thursday to consider joint counter-terrorist exercises and regular talks between the countries' security councils, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit was held earlier in the day by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were represented by their presidents.

"The Sides acknowledged that defense cooperation constitutes an important pillar between India and concerned Central Asian countries," the ministry said, adding that "they also agreed to consider holding of joint counter-terrorism exercises between India and interested Central Asian countries.

"

The state leaders also highlighted the importance of regular talks between their countries' security councils against the challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalization in the region, and praised the regular security dialogues held during 2021, according to the ministry.

"The Leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," and "called on the international community to strengthen UN-led global counter-terrorism cooperation," the ministry added.

The virtual summit coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Central Asian countries. The summit was held to promote comprehensive and lasting bilateral relations.