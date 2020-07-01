NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) India and China continue working on a solution to the ongoing border crisis via military and diplomatic channels with armed forces commanders from both sides stressing the need for gradual de-escalation during a Tuesday meeting, Indian government sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting May.

"Commanders from PLA & Indian Army side held a meeting at Chushul, on Indian side, for another round of talks on 30 June 2020. This was third senior military commander level engagement to discuss issues related to disengagement at the faceoff sites along the LAC [Line of Actual Control] and de-escalation from the border areas.

Both sides have emphasised the need for an expeditious, phased and step wise de-escalation as a priority," the source said.

The discussions are said to have reflected both sides' desire to reduce tensions in the region.

"More meetings are expected both at the military and at the diplomatic level, in future, to arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and to ensure peace and tranquility along the LAC as per bilateral agreements and protocols," the source added.

On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps and Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region met to discuss the recent tensions in the border region between two countries, agreeing on the need to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and carry on military and diplomatic contacts.