India, China Agree to Continue Dialogue to De-Escalate Border Row - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Indian and Chinese negotiators have agreed to continue holding frank and open dialogue to de-escalate border tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The spokesman recalled the recent phone conversation between Indian national security adviser Shri Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that took place on July 5.

"During their conversation the two SRs [special representatives] agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. In this regard they also shared the view that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation in the India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," Srivastava said.

According to the spokesman, the sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments on the border situation.

"The diplomatic and military officials of both sides will continue their meetings to take forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation as agreed to by the Special Representatives.

The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon," Srivastava said.

Tensions over border disputes between the Asian giants in the Kashmir region came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

Following the deadly border clash between the two countries, the Indian government said it had banned 59 Chinese-developed mobile apps, including Tik Tok, WeChat, Weibo and Mobile Legends. Prominent Indian politicians and public figures have called on citizens to boycott Chinese products.