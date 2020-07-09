UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, China Agree To Continue Dialogue To De-Escalate Border Row - New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 08:27 PM

India, China Agree to Continue Dialogue to De-Escalate Border Row - New Delhi

Indian and Chinese negotiators have agreed to continue holding frank and open dialogue to de-escalate border tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Indian and Chinese negotiators have agreed to continue holding frank and open dialogue to de-escalate border tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The spokesman recalled the recent phone conversation between Indian national security adviser Shri Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that took place on July 5.

"During their conversation the two SRs [special representatives] agreed that peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. In this regard they also shared the view that it was necessary to ensure at the earliest complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation in the India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquility in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols," Srivastava said.

According to the spokesman, the sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments on the border situation.

"The diplomatic and military officials of both sides will continue their meetings to take forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation as agreed to by the Special Representatives.

The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place soon," Srivastava said.

Tensions over border disputes between the Asian giants in the Kashmir region came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

Following the deadly border clash between the two countries, the Indian government said it had banned 59 Chinese-developed mobile apps, including Tik Tok, WeChat, Weibo and Mobile Legends. Prominent Indian politicians and public figures have called on citizens to boycott Chinese products.

Related Topics

India Exchange Mobile China Died July Border Government Asia

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

24 minutes ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

1 hour ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

1 hour ago

Syria's Assad Receives Iran's Chief of Staff, Laud ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Financial Monitoring Service Puts Journali ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.