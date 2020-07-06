UrduPoint.com
India, China Agree To Expedite Pullback Of Forces On Border - Indian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

India, China Agree to Expedite Pullback of Forces on Border - Indian Foreign Ministry

India and China have agreed to complete the withdrawal of forces from the contact line on the border as soon as possible, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) India and China have agreed to complete the withdrawal of forces from the contact line on the border as soon as possible, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said Monday.

"In this regard they further agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously.

The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas," the ministry said in a statement.

