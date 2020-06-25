India, China Agree to Follow Decisions of June 6 Meeting to Fix Border Crisis - New Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) India and China on Wednesday, during the 15th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, confirmed the necessity of implementing the decisions of the senior commanders' June 6 meeting to deescalate ongoing border crisis, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps and Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region met to discuss the recent tensions in the border region between two countries, agreeing on the need to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and carry on military and diplomatic contacts. However, in mid-June, Indian and Chinese troops got involved in a deadly confrontation in the Galwan Valley in the border region of Ladakh. Twenty Indian servicemen were killed in the border clash, which also resulted in an unknown number of fatalities for China.

"The two sides recalled the conversation last week between External Affairs Minister and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi and reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of broader relationship between the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of the India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the so-called Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions got more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting May.