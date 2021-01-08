UrduPoint.com
India, China Agree To Hold Next Round Of Senior Commanders Meetings - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:03 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) India and China have agreed to hold the next round of Senior Commanders meetings to negotiate the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Indian region of Ladakh, the spokesman of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

"The two sides have agreed to hold the next round of Senior Commanders meeting and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard," Srivastava said.

The spokesman added that the countries continued to maintain bilateral dialogue through diplomatic and military channels to prevent escalation along the LAC and promote the achievement of complete disengagement in the area.

"In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements to restore peace and tranquility," Srivastava said.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two have lacked a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, Indian and Chinese forces have often found themselves engaged in skirmishes. In November, India and China held the latest round of Senior Commanders meeting and decided to withdraw up to 30 percent of their troops from the LAC. The disengagement was planned to be conducted in three steps, which envisaged the withdrawal of tanks followed by the countries' forces leaving critical positions and territories.

