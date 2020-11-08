India, China Agree to Maintain Peace, Tranquility in Border Areas -Indian Defence Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue to ensure tranquility in border areas, the Indian Defence Ministry said in a Sunday statement, commenting on military talks held earlier this week.

The 8th round of India-China corps commander level meeting was held on November 6 in Chushul, India.

"The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation," the Indian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry added that India and China "agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas."

According to the Sunday statement from the ministry, the two sides also agreed to hold another round of talks in the near future.