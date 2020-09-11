India, China Agree to Protect Border Agreements, Avoid Escalation of Tensions - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) India and China have agreed to protect the existing border agreements and avoid the further escalation of tensions, the foreign ministers of both nations said in a joint statement.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held on Thursday a meeting in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

"The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side.

They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions," the joint statement said, as quoted by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

"The two Ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters," the statement added.