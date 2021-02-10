India, China Begin Pullback Of Troops In Border Area - Chinese Defense Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:32 PM
India and China began pullback of the troops in the border area, which both countries contest, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Wednesday
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) India and China began pullback of the troops in the border area, which both countries contest, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
"According to the agreement reached at the ninth round of the talks between the army commanders, the Indian and Chinese forces began planned simultaneous pullback of forces at the front line on February 10, on the southern and northern coast of Lake Pangong Tso," the ministry said in a statement.