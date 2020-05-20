UrduPoint.com
India, China Boost Border Positions In Ladakh After Violent Clashes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:42 AM

India, China Boost Border Positions in Ladakh After Violent Clashes - Reports

India and China have deployed additional troops to the disputed border area in Ladakh after two recent face-offs left several soldiers injured on both sides, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) India and China have deployed additional troops to the disputed border area in Ladakh after two recent face-offs left several soldiers injured on both sides, media reported Tuesday.

The Times of India cited sources as saying that fortifications took place in Demchok, Chumar, Daulat Beg Oldie and the Galwan River valley.

Clashes are a regular occurrence on the ill-defined Sino-Indian border. In the May 5 incident, several soldiers on both sides sustained injuries in a skirmish involving about 250 Indian and Chinese troops on the northern bank of Pangong Tso lake. Days after, another face-off further south in Naku La left about a further dozen troops injured.

