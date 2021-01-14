India, China Coordinating Crew Change of 2 Boats Stranded Over COVID-19 - New Delhi

India is in touch with China to change the crew of two Indian cargo vessels which have been stranded in Chinese waters for months over coronavirus-related restrictions, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) India is in touch with China to change the crew of two Indian cargo vessels which have been stranded in Chinese waters for months over coronavirus-related restrictions, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

One of the boats, Jag Anand, has been anchored near the Chinese port of Jingtang since June 13, and the other one, Anastasia, near the Caofeidian port since September 20. Together, the bulk carriers have 39 Indian crew members, whom the Chinese authorities denied disembarkation and discharge of cargo Australian coal citing local COVID-19 regulations.

"The Ministry and our Mission in China have been continuously pursuing the issue of crew change of Indian crew members on board the two ships, MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia," Srivastava said at a briefing.

With regard to Anastasia, the spokesperson said the Chinese authorities were already finalizing the so-called safe operation plan (SOP) of the crew change at sea.

"As soon as [the SOP] is received from the Chinese authorities, the company is expected to initiate the process of crew change," Srivastava said.

Jag Anand, in turn, will have its 23 crew replaced in Japan's Chiba port and flown back to India from Tokyo, the spokesperson said, citing the boat's owner company, the Great Eastern Shipping Company.

China has denied that the delay in the processing of cases of the stranded Indian boats has to do with diplomatic tensions, which it has both with India and Australia.