India-China Corps Commander Level Dialogue to Take Place on Friday - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) India and China are set to hold corps commander level talks on Friday at 10:30 a.m. local time (05.00 GMT) at India's Chushul village, one of the five officially agreed Border Personnel Meeting points between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army of China, a source told Sputnik.

Media reported earlier in the day that India and China on Friday may hold the next round of negotiations between their military commanders for the disengagement of troops along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates their territories across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region.

"India - China Corps Commander level dialogue to take place tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. at Chushul. Disengagement from remaining areas like Gogra, Hotspring, Depsang to be discussed prominently," a source in the Indian defense ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

In June 2020, Indian and Chinese troops faced off along the disputed borders. In February, almost nine months after the standoff began in Eastern Ladakh, the two countries announced an agreement for their soldiers to disengage on either side of the Pangong Lake.