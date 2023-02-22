UrduPoint.com

India, China Discuss Border Issues In First Personal Meeting In Almost 4 Years - Ministry

Diplomats from India and China, in their first face-to-face meeting since July 2019, have discussed border issues in the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs in Beijing, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which would help in restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector and create conditions for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the parties had agreed to hold the next round of meetings of the commanders of the forces deployed on the border in the near future.

"The two sides agreed to continue discussions through military and diplomatic channels," the ministry noted.

The two nations have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing's actions prompted New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border.

In an attempt to reduce tensions, New Delhi and Beijing launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed in February 2021.

