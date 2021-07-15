UrduPoint.com
India, China Discuss Border Issues On Sidelines Of SCO Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

India, China Discuss Border Issues on Sidelines of SCO Meeting

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed on Wednesday the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the wake of last year's border crisis, the Indian ministry said.

The meeting took place in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers' session.

"The two Ministers had a detailed exchange of views on the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and also on other issues related to the overall India-China relations," the statement said.

The Indian minister highlighted the importance to complete the disengagement process and resolve the remaining issues concerning the LAC as soon as possible, recalling that neither India nor China is interested in the prolongation of the existing situation.

The sides said that they will continue to ensure stability, promising that no one will take any unilateral actions that could raise tensions between the countries, the ministry added.

The new wave of tensions between China and India over lack of a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas began in May 2020. Following several skirmishes, the sides ramped up their military presence in the border area.

