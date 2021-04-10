UrduPoint.com
India, China Discuss Further Disengagement At Border Dispute Talks - Military

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

India and China have discussed how to ensure full disengagement of forces along the line of actual control (LAC) during the 11th corps commander meeting, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) India and China have discussed how to ensure full disengagement of forces along the line of actual control (LAC) during the 11th corps commander meeting, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The talks took place on Friday at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

"The two sides had a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," the ministry said.

The talks also touched open the need to ensure "completion of disengagement in other areas," the statement added, noting that it "would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations."

China and India lack a marked border, which has been a source of tension for decades. The situation escalated last May, leading to a number of incidents in the months to follow, including those involving fatalities. In February, the two countries completed the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake.

