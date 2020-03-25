India, China, France Lead in Number of Photos Submitted to 2020 Andrei Stenin Contest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) India, China and France have submitted the largest number of photos out of 75 foreign countries participating in the 2020 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for young photojournalists, and the total number of submitted works surpassed 5,000, preliminary results showed.

Traditionally, Russian photographers lead the list, accounting for about a third of submitted photos. However, the number of participants from other countries has increased by 8 percent to 71 percent compared to last year.

Young photographers from 10 countries � Bosnia and Herzegovina, Haiti, Gambia, Guatemala, Ireland, Mongolia, Cote d'Ivoire, Norway, Paraguay and Tajikistan � have submitted their works for the first time.

"The quality of the photos we are seeing every time does more than just make us happy. We are stunned by the depth of the themes and the skills of the photographers. 'Young photographers' is not just an age group for us. The Stenin contest showed that young age is a guarantee of quality and professionalism in photojournalism. We are looking forward to the start of work by the international jury and wish good luck to all participants," Oksana Oleinik, the curator of the contest and the head of the Visual Projects Service at Rossiya Segodnya, said.

The jury, which is made up of seasoned photo professionals, will start selecting the best photos in late April. The shortlist will be announced on June 16 on the stenincontest.com website.

The awards ceremony will take place in Moscow in September, and the world tour of the winning images will begin the same month. As is tradition, the photo show will take place in large exhibition venues in dozens of cities in Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the middle East. Since 2018, the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, the main international organization for promoting peace and security for all countries, has been one of the venues of the contest as well. In February 2020, an exhibition of the best photos was held at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who worked for Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency, was killed in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The photo contest, organized by the news agency under the aegis of UNESCO in his memory, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges faced by photojournalists today.