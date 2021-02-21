India, China Hold 10th Round of Military Talks Over Ladakh Border Dispute - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) India and China have held the tenth round of negotiations between their military commanders for the disengagement of troops along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates their territories across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region, Indian newspaper Jagran reported on Sunday, citing an army source.

The bilateral pullout of troops from the LAC began on February 10.

"The tenth round of India-China talks at the level of corps commanders lasted for 16 hours and ended today in the Moldo village on the Chinese side of the LAC around 2 a.m. [20:30 GMT, Saturday]. The sides discussed the disengagement in the Gogra and Hot Springs heights and the Depsang Plains," the source was quoted as saying.

According to the report, India asked China to speed up the pullout of troops from these areas.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.

Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso last May, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations. As talks were underway, another two major clashes took place in June and August of that year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides.